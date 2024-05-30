Twitter
Health

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and significance

World No Tobacco Day 2024 aims to educate people about these dangers and encourage protective measures against such manipulative practices.

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 12:07 AM IST

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and significance
World No Tobacco Day 2024: World No Tobacco Day is celebrated annually on May 31st to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and to advocate for effective policies to reduce consumption. In 2024, this important day will be observed on a Friday. The theme for 2024 is “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference,” focusing on preventing the tobacco industry from targeting young people with harmful products and promoting policies that shield them from manipulative practices.

History and Significance

World No Tobacco Day, spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO), originated in 1987 with a resolution titled “World No Smoking Day” aimed at encouraging tobacco users to quit. The following year, May 31st was officially designated as World No Tobacco Day, establishing it as an annual global event.

In 1998, the WHO established the Tobacco-Free Initiative (TFI) to address the global health challenges posed by tobacco consumption. By 2008, the WHO used World No Tobacco Day to advocate for a comprehensive ban on all tobacco products and related advertising, aiming to combat the influence of tobacco companies targeting vulnerable populations.

Through World No Tobacco Day, the WHO raises awareness about the health risks of tobacco use and advocates for stringent measures to protect public health, especially among youth. The ultimate goal is to create a tobacco-free society, free from the harmful impacts of tobacco. This annual event provides an opportunity for individuals to break free from tobacco consumption and encourages governments to adopt policies that protect children from the tobacco and related industries.

The tobacco industry often targets youth to sustain its profits, using tactics such as lax regulations, aggressive advertising, and the rise of e-cigarettes. World No Tobacco Day 2024 aims to educate people about these dangers and encourage protective measures against such manipulative practices.

 

