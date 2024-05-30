This TV star was rejected for The Night Manager, lost role to Sobhita Dhulipala, actress reveals 'pehle bhi...'

Before Sobhita Dhulipala landed The Night Manager, another TV star auditioned for leading role, but she lost the role.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala's crime thriller web series, The Night Manager, was among the popular shows of 2023. The two-part series was the official adaptation of the British TV series, which is based on John Le Carre's novel of the same name. The show was released on Disneyplus Hotstar with critical acclaim, and praise directed towards the screenplay, production values, performances, and direction. The series also became the first Indian TV series set to feature on the new cover authored by John le Carre.

The Night Manager benefitted the primary cast, but not many knew that, before Sobhita, another popular actress auditioned for the role. This Indian television star is a fan of the British series, and she was excited to become a part of the show.

The TV star who auditioned for The Night Manager, but lost to Sobhita was...

Jennifer Winget, one of the highest-paid television actresses, recently revealed that she auditioned for the role of Kaveri Dixit, but lost to Sobhita. While speaking to Times Now, Jennifer opened up about rejections, and said, "I had auditioned for The Night Manager but I didn’t get it. Aisa bahut baar huya hai (this has happened many times). And I loved the original show… And it had Aditya Roy Kapur! But it’s okay!" The Beyhadh actress confirmed she auditioned for Sobhita's role, and revealed she got a little upset after losing the role, "Of course, you feel upset and sad but life goes on and something better comes along. I truly believe it that every time something has not worked out for me, something even better has happened.”

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani with Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh. Jennifer started her career at an early age and gained popularity with shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh. Jennifer also made her OTT debut with Alt Balaji's Code M.

