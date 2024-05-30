Twitter
Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

Cricket

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

Led by captain Rohit Sharma, the team has commenced their training and preparations in anticipation of the prestigious T20 tournament.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 30, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?
Preparations are well underway for the Indian Cricket Team as they set their sights on the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States of America. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, the team has commenced their training and preparations in anticipation of the prestigious T20 tournament, with the goal of securing their second title.

Rohit Sharma, along with key players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, as well as head coach Rahul Dravid, were among the first group of players to travel to the USA. They arrived in New York a few days ago and have since been diligently training for their opening match against Ireland on June 5.

Jasprit Bumrah, who spearheads the team's pace attack, recently shared photos of the team's training sessions on his official Instagram account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Suryakumar Yadav also shared a post on his Instagram account showcasing his training session with the team. The post featured him engaging in a game of football and participating in a team huddle.

A significant new addition to the squad is Hardik Pandya. The talented all-rounder announced on his official social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he has joined the team and has already commenced his training in preparation for the upcoming T20 tournament.

Previously, there was speculation surrounding the whereabouts of Vice Captain Hardik Pandya as the Indian cricket team departed for the USA to compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Amid ongoing rumors of a potential divorce from his wife Natasa Stankovic, a report by Cricbuzz revealed that Pandya was enjoying a vacation in an undisclosed location.

According to the report, Pandya had departed the country following his team Mumbai Indians' elimination from the IPL 2024 season. A previous report by PTI indicated that Hardik had traveled to the UK after the conclusion of the IPL league stage.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is poised for another opportunity to secure a prestigious victory following their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup finals held on home soil.

The team is determined to showcase their dominance across all aspects of the game as they set their sights on capturing their second T20 World Cup title. Despite their strong performances in previous editions of the tournament, India has yet to reclaim the coveted championship.

Also read| 'Death threats for criticising Virat Kohli': IPL commentator makes shocking revelation

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
