'Humko nahi rahna is gola pe': Heatwave triggers meme fest on social media

Amidst the heat, Indians are finding solace in humor, sharing memes and jokes on social media to cope with the intense conditions.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 01:38 PM IST

'Humko nahi rahna is gola pe': Heatwave triggers meme fest on social media
India continues to swelter under an oppressive heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings and urging caution. Yesterday, Delhi experienced its highest temperature ever recorded at a staggering 52.3 degrees Celsius. Other regions, notably Rajasthan, also faced extreme heat, while Sirsa in Haryana reported a scorching 50.3 degrees Celsius. Relief came to the national capital only after afternoon showers provided a brief respite from the blistering conditions.

Despite the widespread use of fans, coolers, and air conditioners, many Indians are turning to humor to cope with the relentless heat. Social media platforms have become a hub for comedic relief, with netizens sharing a plethora of memes and jokes.

One particularly popular meme features a clip of a road equipped with oversized fans, oscillating like table fans to cool down vehicles stuck in traffic. The caption humorously reads, "Hai Garamee" ("It's hot").

Another user whimsically appealed to the sun, saying, "Dear Sun, The people of Delhi like Sunny’s side up for breakfast. We don’t want you to make us into Sunny’s side up. Stop laughing & dial down this insane heat." This sentiment resonated widely, capturing the collective exasperation of Delhi's residents. Here are some of the memes that are sure to leave you in splits:

Amidst the soaring temperatures, these memes offer a much-needed escape and a moment of laughter. 

Looking ahead, the meteorological center has forecasted cloudy weather for Delhi until June 1, but unfortunately, no significant relief from the heat is expected in the near future.

