Meet star kid, action hero's sister, MMA-trained entrepreneur, who is confirmed for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The preparation for the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and we have two popular celebs confirmed for the stunt-based reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon return with its 14th season, and the preparations for the new chapter have begun with full force. The Indian adaptation of the popular American stunt-based reality show has a huge following, and director Rohit Shetty has successfully hosted eight seasons of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be aired this year, and the makers have already confirmed two contestants for the show. One of them is a star kid, the sister of a Bollywood action hero, and an entrepreneur.

The first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is...

Krishna Shroff, Bollywood's veteran star Jackie Shroff's daughter, and Tiger Shroff's younger sister will now test her survival instincts and show her daredevlish attitude in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Who is Krishna Shroff?

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor, Jackie Shroff and his wife, Ayesha Dutt Shroff. She is the younger sister of actor, Tiger Shroff, and was born in 1993. Krishna completed her education at the American School of Bombay and pursued her higher education at the SAE University in Dubai.

Krishna Shroff's love for fitness

As per media reports, Krishna was inclined towards fitness right from childhood. In fact, during her schooling days, Krishna was recognised as a star athlete and a recipient of multiple awards and recognition. Growing up, she established herself as a basketball coach and model. Krishna got herself trained in mixed martial arts along with her brother, Tiger.

Krishna Shroff's entrepreneurial journey

In 2018 Krishna established an entrepreneurial venture with Tiger, the combat-training facility MMA Matrix. The sibling duo also launched Matrix Fight Night (MFN), which is a reputed Indian professional mixed martial arts promotion company, both of them being based out of Mumbai.

Krishna Shroff on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Sharing her excitement about participating in Khatrron Ke Khiladi 14, Krishna said, "I’m super grateful for this opportunity and the fact that I get to experience something this unique! I love challenging myself, so what better way than seeing how far I’m able to push myself both physically and mentally through my journey at Khatron Ki Khiladi?"

Who's the second confirmed contestant of KKK14?

Apart from Krishna, Asim Riaz, popularly known for Bigg Boss 13 is also confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Asim also shared his view on KKK14 and said, "I'm thrilled about overcoming challenges and testing my limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This show makes contestants braver and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot about life from this show. I can't wait to show my fans what I'm truly capable of. They’ve loved me unconditionally and stood up for me throughout my journey in the entertainment industry. My adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will entirely be about making my fans proud.