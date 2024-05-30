Bujji & Bhairava trailer: Animated series depicts origins of Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, set 3 years before Kalki 2898 AD

The 2-episode animated series of B&B: Bujji & Bhairava depicts the origins of Bhairava (Prabhas) and Bujji's (Keerthy Suresh) bond.

Before Prabhas' much-awaited sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD hits cinemas, the makers dropped the trailer of the upcoming series B&B: Bujji & Bhairava. The two-episodic animated series is a prelude to Kalki 2898 AD, narrating the origins of Robot car Bujji (Keerty Suresh), and Bhairava (Prabhas). The trailer of B&B was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, giving a further glimpse into the big world of Kalki.

The trailer starts with visuals of bounty hunter Bhairava from Kashi 2896 AD. On the other side, Bujji gets promoted as a robot car, and destiny brings them together. Bhairava befriends Bujji, and together they embark on a bigger mission. This prelude gives an unfiltered glimpse into the origins of their friendship, which evolves into an unbreakable bond.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, C. Ashwani Dutt, producer of Kalki 2898 AD and Bujji & Bhairava stated, “Vyjayanthi Movies has completed 50 glorious years. All these years, we have done larger-than-life spectacle movies like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and small-scale movies like Yevade Subramanyam, which have always created a benchmark for Telugu cinema. My daughters have worked on television, digital films, and series. For the first time ever, ‘B&B’, an animation series, a prelude to Kalki 2898 AD, is being launched even before the release of the film. This is the most innovative idea, and I am glad it is happening in Vyjayanthi. I am quite excited about this and am certain that it will entertain audiences of all ages.”

Adding to the same, director Nag Ashwin further said, “Bujji & Bhairava is a pure work of joy, just exploring the story of these two characters in Kalki that I enjoyed writing. It introduces audiences to the world and allows us to know more about these characters than the movie allows.”

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and directed by Nag Ashwin, B&B: Bujji & Bhairava, the animated prelude to Kalki 2898 AD will exclusively stream on Prime Video worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Spanish from May 31. Whereas, Kalki 2898 AD will be released in cinemas on June 27, 2024. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles.

