Another plot on Salman Khan's life foiled, police arrest four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, who planned to...

Navi Mumbai police has arrested four members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for planning attack on Salman Khan.

Navi Mumbai has arrested four members from Lawrence Bishnoi gang for planning a second attack on Salman Khan's life in Panvel. According to ANI, the members were planning to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier.

On Saturday, ANI reported, "Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. For this, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar. Further investigation is underway."

Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. For this, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including… — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

According to the police, nearly 16-17 people were involved in the Navi Mumbai operation and they had conducted a recce at Panvel in February this year. The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, Navi Mumbai police officials added. An officer said to Indian Express that they are questioning the four arrested accused and checking if they have any links to the Bandra attack.

This comes months after two bike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra on April 14. The accused duo Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal was later arrested from Gujarat. Another accused Anuj Thapan was arrested on April 26 from Punjab along with one other person in the case. However, Thapan died on May 1 inside the toilet of the lock-up of the Mumbai police's crime branch.

Due to the threats from Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan's security has been levelled up to Y-Plus in 2022 and recently after the attack outside his house, CM Shinde spoke to Salman over phone and provided him with additional security cover.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.