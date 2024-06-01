Ridhima Pandit to marry Shubman Gill in December? Actress breaks silence: 'If something...'

Television actress Ridhima Pandit breaks silence on rumours of getting married to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

Recently there were reports that television actor Ridhima Pandit is all set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill in December this year. However, now the actress has finally broken her silence on the rumours and revealed it all.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Ridhima Pandit took to her Instagram stories recently and dropped a video in which she said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalist asking about my marriage, but what marriage I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news, there is no truth to this news.”

Riddhima Pandit is a popular television actress who is best known for her role as the robot Rajni in Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. After this, the actress worked in several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became the second runner up. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT, however, her journey was short lived. Ridhima Pandit then ventured into the OTT space and has been a part of series titled Yo Ke Hua Bro. She also hosted the damce reality show, Dance Plus with Raghav Juyal.

Ridhima Pandit recently grabbed headlines when she accused a producer of harassing her and told News18, "It is true that nobody talks about it. There is a certain form of abuse that does follow. In one of my shows, the producers were nice but the EP (Executive Producer) would mentally harass me. It was during that time I started to discover that my mother was unwell. She was admitted into the ICU. That was very heartbreaking for me to see my mother suffer so much. On the days she was admitted to ICU, the visiting hours were 7 am – 8 am and 4 pm – 5:50 pm."

She added, “I told him to keep me in the 9 am shift so that I could visit my mother and then come for the shoot or if he wants me to shoot at 7 am, then he must allow me to leave at 4 pm. I told him I could give extra hours but I wasn’t allowed. That was absolutely cruel,” the actress added. She mentioned that actors usually do not speak up because there is a “fear of losing work”.

