India

Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight with 172 passengers on board receives bomb threat mid-air, makes emergency landing

An IndiGo flight 6E-5314 from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Saturday, June 1, 2024, resulting in a full emergency being declared at the Mumbai airport.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 01:30 PM IST

An IndiGo flight 6E-5314 from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Saturday, June 1, 2024, while the flight was already mid-air. The threat led the airport authorities at Mumbai airport to take prompt action, as the plan had 172 passengers onboard.

“Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E5314, operating on the Chennai-Mumbai route on Saturday after the pilot informed the Mumbai ATC of an alleged bomb threat to the aircraft,” the source said.

IndiGo confirmed the bomb threat to its Chennai-Mumbai flight in a statement, saying, “Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol, and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines.”

After everyone got off the plane safely, the aircraft is being inspected. “After completing all security checks, the aircraft will be repositioned back to the terminal area,” the statement added.

This is the second bomb threat incident that has involved an IndiGo flight in less than a week; on May 28, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi got a similar threat.

 

