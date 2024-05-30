Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...

Chitrangda Singh began her career as a model. She starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Desi Boyz and opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas. She married top Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa in 2001, but divorced him in 2015. They have a son named Zorawar.

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, there have been many celebrity couples in which the wives have been successful Bollywood actresses and the husbands have made the nation proud in sports. Another addition to this list was the ex-couple Chitrangda Singh and Jyoti Randhawa, who got divorced in 2015.

Born on August 30, 1976, in Jodhpur to ex-Indian army man Col. Niranjan Singh, Chitrangda graduated in Home Science degree from Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi. She began her professional career as a model and featured in commercials for different brands including ICICI bank and Joyalukkas jewellery.

In 2000, Chitrangda appeared in the music video for the song Aasmani Rang for the Sunset Point album, which had tracks composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, sung by Bhupinder Singh and K.S. Chithra, and written by Gulzar. In the same year, Chitrangda was seen in another music video for the song Koi Lauta De Woh Pyare Pyare Din from the Aashiqui album, which had songs sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, composed by Nikhil Vinay and written by Faaiz Anwar.

Through these two songs, she was discovered by Sudhir Mishra, who decided to cast Chitrangda in his 2003 political drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. The actress's performance was highly appreciated in her debut film. She went on to do multiple films, the most notable ones being Desi Boyz with Akshay Kumar in 2011, Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan in 2018, and Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan in 2021. The actress also famously appeared in the item song Aao Raja in Akshay's 2015 film Gabbar Is Back. She was last seen in the 2023 film Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about her personal life, in 2001, Chitrangda Singh married Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa, who has been ranked among top 100 golfers in the world several times. The couple separated in 2013 and officially got divorced in 2015. Chitrangda and Jyoti co-parent their son Zorawar, whose custody has been assigned to the actress.

