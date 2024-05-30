Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel warns war in Gaza may extend seven more months

Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

Bihar schools closed due to severe heatwave conditions till...

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 Date, Time: Rajasthan board to announce results today, get direct link here

IMD update: Pre-monsoon showers likely to begin by today in Kerala, check forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel warns war in Gaza may extend seven more months

Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18, AI features and more to be unveiled at WWDC 2024, event to take place on…

Bihar schools closed due to severe heatwave conditions till...

8 herbs to keep your body cool amid heatwave

8 superfoods that help to cure diarrhea

8 hit films rejected by Aamir Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...

Annu Kapoor reacts to backlash over Hamare Baarah: 'Opposing something in democracy is a right but...'

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with Mehzabeen Coatwala in first photos after rumoured wedding

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...

Chitrangda Singh began her career as a model. She starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Desi Boyz and opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas. She married top Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa in 2001, but divorced him in 2015. They have a son named Zorawar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 30, 2024, 06:01 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Akshay, Abhishek's heroine, who began her career as model, saw failed marriage with top Indian sportsman, is now...
Chitrangda Singh in Gabbar Is Back song Aao Raja
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, there have been many celebrity couples in which the wives have been successful Bollywood actresses and the husbands have made the nation proud in sports. Another addition to this list was the ex-couple Chitrangda Singh and Jyoti Randhawa, who got divorced in 2015.

Born on August 30, 1976, in Jodhpur to ex-Indian army man Col. Niranjan Singh, Chitrangda graduated in Home Science degree from Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi. She began her professional career as a model and featured in commercials for different brands including ICICI bank and Joyalukkas jewellery.

In 2000, Chitrangda appeared in the music video for the song Aasmani Rang for the Sunset Point album, which had tracks composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, sung by Bhupinder Singh and K.S. Chithra, and written by Gulzar. In the same year, Chitrangda was seen in another music video for the song Koi Lauta De Woh Pyare Pyare Din from the Aashiqui album, which had songs sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, composed by Nikhil Vinay and written by Faaiz Anwar.

Through these two songs, she was discovered by Sudhir Mishra, who decided to cast Chitrangda in his 2003 political drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. The actress's performance was highly appreciated in her debut film. She went on to do multiple films, the most notable ones being Desi Boyz with Akshay Kumar in 2011, Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan in 2018, and Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan in 2021. The actress also famously appeared in the item song Aao Raja in Akshay's 2015 film Gabbar Is Back. She was last seen in the 2023 film Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about her personal life, in 2001, Chitrangda Singh married Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa, who has been ranked among top 100 golfers in the world several times. The couple separated in 2013 and officially got divorced in 2015. Chitrangda and Jyoti co-parent their son Zorawar, whose custody has been assigned to the actress.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Is Heeramandi's Taha Shah Badussha dating Laapataa Ladies-fame Pratibha Ranta? Actor breaks his silence: 'When love...'

Former FTII chief Gajendra Chauhan, whom Payal Kapadia protested against, reacts to her Cannes win: Talent is fine, but…

'We are not ready...': Top scientist warns another pandemic is 'absolutely inevitable'

Shashi Tharoor supports Cannes winner Payal Kapadia in old FTII case, tells PM Modi: 'If India is proud of her...'

Meet man who built clothing brand with Rs 95000, now Rata Tata's company wants to buy it for Rs 17000 crore, he is from

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement