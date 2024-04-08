Twitter
'Meri ek hi Disha...': Tiger Shroff breaks silence on reports of patch-up with ex-girlfriend Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff has reacted to rumours of him and ex-girlfriend Disha Patani having rekindled their romance

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Tiger Shroff has broken his silence on the swirling rumours of him having patched up with rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani. The two actors had reportedly dated for a couple of years before parting ways sometime in 2022. However, there were reports that the two were again together, fuelled by Tiger’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar teasing him with Disha’s name at an event recently.

Now, Tiger has reacted to these reports in a new interview. While speaking to Times Now during the promotions for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tiger was asked a pun-filled question about his love life. “Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis disha me ja rahi hai? (In which direction is your life heading),” the actor was asked. Disha is direction in Hindi and a very obvious play on the actress’ name as well. Without missing a beat, Tiger replied, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam (I only have one Disha in my life. Yes and that's my work). Got you there, sir, didn't I?"

This wordplay around Disha began at the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan last month. On stage at the event, after a journalist asked Akshay what advice he would want to give his younger co-star Tiger, the actor quipped, "Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (I just want to tell Tiger that you should only focus in one direction). The statement elicited loud laughter from the entire cast of the film and left Tiger blushing on stage.

Disha and Tiger met on the sets of their 2018 film Baaghi 2 and began dating soon after. The two, however, never acknowledged their relationship in public. Disha is set to be seen in three big films this year – Kalki 2898 AD, Kanguva, and Welcome to the Jungle. Tiger, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial also stars Akshay, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. It releases in theatres on April 11.

