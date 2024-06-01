Virat Kohli diet plan: A look at foods that star India cricketer eats to stay fit; rice dishes, lentils and...

Virat Kohli diet plan: Virat Kohli has openly shared his evolving dietary choices, inspiring many to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Here's an insight into what fuels Virat Kohli when he's off the field.

Virat Kohli diet plan: Former Indian men's cricket team captain, Virat Kohli has been very open about his dietary choices. He is celebrated not only for his cricketing skills but also for his commitment to fitness. This is also a reason why he is on the top of his game. Kohli has encouraged many others to choose healthier lifestyles by being transparent about his changing food habits over the years.

Here’s what Virat Kohli eats and avoids to stay fit and healthy:

In a Star Sports interview, Kohli revealed his stringent diet regime and said, “When you are figuring out your fitness journey, you are trying to figure out all sorts of things, vitamins, extra hydration, protein, this, that, to a point where you figure out okay this is what works for me. This is the right balance”.

Sharing the human side of his fitness journey, Kohli said, "The basic challenge that I felt in terms of fitness is food. You can go to the gym and work hard...But with food, it is very different. You have taste buds, and it's linked to your own mind wanting something and not wanting something." Speaking about his commitment to following the strict diet plan, he said, "I can eat the same thing for the next six months, three times a day. I have no issues."

Kohli eats mostly steamed and boiled food, but he sometimes occasionally pan-grills dishes with a little olive oil or other seasoning. Kohli avoids foods that are fried or hot. He also usually eats dal, rajma, and lobia and stays away from spicy dishes.

He also includes fresh vegetables in his diet plan. This guarantees he obtains the required vitamins and minerals and helps with meal balance.

Kohli is a big coffee lover and usually has two cups a day. he wants to avoid beverages that contain refined or high sugar. For him, gluten is also a big no-no. He turns to smoothies, sprouts, or salads for nutritious carbohydrates.

Kohli eats quinoa, spinach, and an abundance of greens. Usually boiled or steamed, his food is simply seasoned with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. He mostly eats different kinds of greens, rice dishes, and lentils. The cricket player likes to eat simple cuisine and isn't picky about elaborate flavours. He likes dosas sometimes, but not too often.

Like his lunch, Virat Kohli’s dinner is rich in grilled vegetables and includes a portion of soup.

“90 percent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Only salt, pepper, and lime, that’s how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste of food, I don’t care about the taste. Salads, I enjoy with a bit of dressing. Pan-grilled is good with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries, I only eat dal (lentils), but no masala curries. I do, however, eat rajma and lobhiya; as a Punjabi can’t skip them,” he told Star Sports during his England Test Series.

Foods Virat Kohli Avoids

He strictly avoids fried foods, curries, and heavily spiced dishes. According to Money Control, he has reduced his dairy intake since becoming a vegetarian. He has varied his plant-based diet by incorporating additional tofu and soy-based items into his meals. Additionally, he has eliminated all sugar from his diet.