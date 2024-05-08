Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Arjun Kapoor wins hearts as he offers help to Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death: 'I salute this 10-year-old'

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sangeeth Sivan, director of Yodha and Kya Kool Hain Hum, passes away at 65

Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Arjun Kapoor wins hearts as he offers help to Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death: 'I salute this 10-year-old'

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Weight Loss: Foods that have almost zero calories

7 Indian actors who are active farmers

6 actors who rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Arjun Kapoor wins hearts as he offers help to Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death: 'I salute this 10-year-old'

Sangeeth Sivan, director of Yodha and Kya Kool Hain Hum, passes away at 65

Meet actress who became sex symbol at 13, was told to sleep with superstar, boyfriend tried to sell their intimate video

HomeCricket

Cricket

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 58 to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 08, 2024, 08:53 PM IST

article-main
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are determined to keep their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face the resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial match on May 9th in Dharamsala. This match is a must-win for both teams as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs.

    Currently, Punjab Kings are in eighth place with 8 points from 11 matches. Their recent world record for the highest successful run chase in the T20 format, where they chased down 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, was followed by a convincing win over Chennai Super Kings. However, they faced a setback in their second encounter with a 28-run defeat to Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. Now, PBKS must win all their remaining matches to have a chance at reaching the knockout stage.

    On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a strong comeback in the IPL, securing three consecutive victories after a series of losses earlier in the season. These wins have not only reignited their playoff hopes but also moved Faf du Plessis' side from the bottom to the seventh position in the IPL 2024 standings.

    Live Streaming details

    The highly anticipated PBKS vs RCB match is set to take place at HPCA stadium, Dharamsala. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

    Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between PBKS and RCB live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

    Pitch report

    Dharamshala recently unveiled India's first-ever hybrid pitch, a cutting-edge playing surface engineered to deliver reliable bounce and durability throughout matches.

    During the most recent IPL 2024 game held at this venue, a low-scoring affair unfolded. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a modest total of 167/9 after their turn at bat. In response, Punjab struggled and were dismissed for just 139 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

    Weather report

    The evening weather in Dharamshala is expected to be pleasant, with a temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius and a real feel of 18 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is forecasted to be approximately 44%. Although there is a 61% chance of rain during the day, there is no expectation of rainfall in the evening.

    Predicted playing XI

    PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, P Simran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, AR Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

    RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, C Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

    Also read| PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bastar The Naxal Story OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vipul Shah, Adah Sharma's controversial film

    JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

    Meet Radhika Khera, who quit Congress alleging 'harassment' in party, now joined BJP

    Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

    RBI lifts ban on boarding of new customers on this bank's app after 6 months

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

    Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

    Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    MORE
    Advertisement