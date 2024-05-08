PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 58 to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are determined to keep their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face the resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial match on May 9th in Dharamsala. This match is a must-win for both teams as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Currently, Punjab Kings are in eighth place with 8 points from 11 matches. Their recent world record for the highest successful run chase in the T20 format, where they chased down 262 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, was followed by a convincing win over Chennai Super Kings. However, they faced a setback in their second encounter with a 28-run defeat to Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. Now, PBKS must win all their remaining matches to have a chance at reaching the knockout stage.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a strong comeback in the IPL, securing three consecutive victories after a series of losses earlier in the season. These wins have not only reignited their playoff hopes but also moved Faf du Plessis' side from the bottom to the seventh position in the IPL 2024 standings.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated PBKS vs RCB match is set to take place at HPCA stadium, Dharamsala. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between PBKS and RCB live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

Dharamshala recently unveiled India's first-ever hybrid pitch, a cutting-edge playing surface engineered to deliver reliable bounce and durability throughout matches.

During the most recent IPL 2024 game held at this venue, a low-scoring affair unfolded. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a modest total of 167/9 after their turn at bat. In response, Punjab struggled and were dismissed for just 139 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Weather report

The evening weather in Dharamshala is expected to be pleasant, with a temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius and a real feel of 18 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is forecasted to be approximately 44%. Although there is a 61% chance of rain during the day, there is no expectation of rainfall in the evening.

Predicted playing XI

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, P Simran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, AR Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, C Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

