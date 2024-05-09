Twitter
'No relevant evidence given to Canada': MEA after 3 Indians arrested in Nijjar Killing

MEA spokesperson said that they have not received any request from the Canadian side for the same as those arrested have not asked for consular access yet.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 09, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

MEA official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal (Pic: ANI)
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that Canada has not provided any 'specific' evidence or relevant information in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case and that no 'formal communication' has been provided to India over the arrests of three Indians allegedly involved in the matter.

"No specific or relevant evidence or information has been given to us in this matter. Canada has informed us about the arrest. But we have not got any formal communication...," MEA Spokesperson said on three Indians arrested in Canada in Nijjar killing.

"Therefore, understand a view that the matter is being prejudged when people say x or y. Obviously, there are political interests at work. We have long maintained that separatists, extremists and those advocating violence have been given political space in Canada," he said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties. We have also pointed out to the Canadian authorities that figures associated with organised crimes with links in India have been allowed entry and residency. Many extradition requests are pending with them. We are having discussions at the diplomatic levels on all these matters with the Canadian side," he added.

On being asked if India has given consular access to the three Indians arrested in Nijjar Killing case, MEA spokesperson said that they have not received any request from the Canadian side for the same as those arrested have not asked for the consular access yet.

"In different countries, there are different norms. In certain countries, if a person of a certain country is apprehended, then it is for that national to make a request that please give consular access to my embassy and there after it is granted," he said.

The three men were taken into custody in Edmonton last week on Friday and are accused of first-degree murder and murderous conspiracy in connection with the June 2023 shooting of Nijjar, which severely damaged Canada's relations with India.

Notably, ties between India and Canada have been strained after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar. However, India has dismissed the accusations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. 

The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described as a 'contract killing.'

Last week, Canadian police released photographs of all three persons arrested in the killing of India-designated terrorist, Nijjar last year amid an ongoing probe into alleged connections of the Indian government.

Along with photographs of the three accused, the Canadian police also released the photographs of the car believed to have been used by the suspects in the time leading up to the homicide, in and around the Surrey area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of Surrey, RCMP had said that on the morning of May 3, IHIT investigators, with the assistance of members from the British Columbia and Alberta RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, arrested the three men for the June 2023 killing of Nijjar. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

