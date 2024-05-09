This actress, who gave blockbusters, starved to look good, fainted at many events; later was found dead at...

Sridevi, who was India's one of most popular actresses, once fainted Infront of Nagarjuna.

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, Sridevi, left us on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. The news shocked everyone including the Bollywood stars as she was there to attend a family wedding. Unfortunately, she was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room.

Nobody knows what happened to her, her death remains mystery. A few months ago, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor broke his silence and addressed her death, he openly discussed and made some shocking revelations about the actress.

In the interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor said that Sridevi’s death was not natural but accidental. He also mentioned that he was interrogated for 48 hours by Dubai police and he had a lot of pressure from the media as well. He said, “Well, I said I have nothing more to say than what I have been saying. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning.”

He further added, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she was in good shape, so that on-screen, she looked good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

He also talked about an incident where actor Nagarjuna had revealed him of having a similar experience with the late actress. He talked about the fainting episodes during a shoot. He said, “It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth.”

He also revealed that Sridevi used to starve herself to look good, he used to follow a strict diet. In fact doctors also recommended Sridevi to add salt to her diet, he mentioned, “unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it couldn’t be this serious until the incident happened.”

Sridevi was one of the most loved and celebrated actresses in India who made her debut as a child in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai at the age of four.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.