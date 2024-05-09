Octopus crawls across dining table in viral video, internet is shocked

A video of an octopus casually exploring a dining table amidst a spread of food has gone viral on social media, sparking a mix of awe, concern, and ethical debate among viewers worldwide.

An unexpected guest crashed a serene dining scene, causing a stir on social media. A video depicting an octopus casually traversing a dining table has captured the fascination of viewers worldwide, sparking a spectrum of reactions.

The footage, initially shared on Instagram under the handle "bestfishing2024," showcases a lavishly set table adorned with an assortment of tantalizing dishes and an inviting hot pot emitting wisps of steam. Amidst this picturesque tableau, the star of the show emerges—a curious octopus leisurely exploring its newfound environment.

Since its upload, the video has amassed nearly five hundred thousand likes and a plethora of comments from intrigued spectators. Opinions varied widely, with some expressing concern for the octopus's well-being, while others marveled at its intelligence and adaptability.

One commenter criticized the treatment of animals in such scenarios, lamenting, "How can humans act like this? Shame on them. Poor animals." Another queried the octopus's fate, asking, "Did the animal survive or not?" Meanwhile, some admitted to feeling a sense of unease, with one confessing, "I would faint if I saw this; it's really scary."

Conversely, admirers of the octopus praised its remarkable abilities, with one enthusing, "These are amazing creatures. They are very smart and have incredible problem-solving skills." However, concerns about the ethics of consuming such creatures also emerged, as one commenter questioned, "How can a normal person eat such things?"