Meet actress who became sex symbol at 13, was told to sleep with superstar, boyfriend tried to sell their intimate video

This actress faced trauma after early stardom and was called a sex symbol at the age of 13

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 08, 2024, 07:58 PM IST

Mischa Barton when she was younger (Image: Reddit)
In 2003, America’s Fox premiered a new show called The O.C. It was about affluent teenagers in California’s Orange County and their interpersonal relationships. The show was a huge hit and the star cast became overnight stars. The show’s female lead Mischa Barton was only 17 when it began airing and she was thrust into international stardom. This began a turbulent period for the young star.

Mischa Barton’s early career

Born in 1986, Mischa Barton began her career as a child artiste in 1994. In 1999, her film Pups became a rage in Asia. Even though the actress was only 13, she was overly sexualised in the region and was presented as some sort of a ‘strange sex symbol’, Barton noted in a Harper’s Bazaar write-up in 2021. The actress said she faced PTSD from the attention that came her way after The O.C. particularly with the paparazzi following her all the time.

When Mischa Barton was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio

Last year, an old interview of Barton from 2005 went viral where she had mentioned how she was told by her then publicist to attempt a romance with Leonardo DiCaprio to further her career. In an interview with Harper’s and Queen in 2005, Barton revealed that her publicist Craig Schneider pointed her to Leonardo DiCaprio in LA and said, “For the sake of your career, go and sleep with that man.” Barton said that she was turned off by the fact that she was 18 and DiCaprio was 30 at the time.

Mishca Barton’s victory in revenge porn case

Mischa Barton’s personal life has been tumultuous too. In 2017, she dragged her former boyfriend Jon Zacharias to court as he was threatening to sell an intimate video of theirs. In the revenge porn case, Barton was able to win and prevent Zacharias from selling the tape.

