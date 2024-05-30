Shocking Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine In Front Of Passengers At Amsterdam Airport

Person dies in ‘front of passengers’ after being sucked into plane engine at airport. Horrific incident took place at an airport in Amsterdam as a person lost his life after being sucked into a jet engine. The incident happened when the plane was being moved back from the stand to prepare for its flight to Denmark. As per reports, the mishap was witnessed by passengers and ground crew. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, the person could not be saved.