India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Security beefed up in New York after....

Ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup on June 9, security cover will be raised at New York's Eisenhower Park stadium.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 30, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Security beefed up in New York after....
File Photo
The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for June 9 has reportedly been targeted by a terror threat. Reports indicate that the Islamic State (ISIS) has issued a threat against the T20 World Cup match to be held in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has informed Reuters that authorities have taken immediate action by directing the New York State Police to implement heightened security measures. These measures include an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance techniques, and thorough screening processes.

Bruce Blakeman, the official in charge of Nassau County, which borders New York City where the match is set to take place, stated: "We make sure that we are on top of every situation that could potentially arise. Now to that end, we have taken many many precautions."

"We take every threat seriously. There are the same procedures for every threat. We don’t minimise threats. We track down all of our leads," he added.

The terrorist group recently shared an image of the stadium where India will face their arch-rivals. The picture depicts a cricket stadium located at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, with drones hovering above it. The date of the match, June 9th, is prominently displayed in the image.

"In preparation for the @cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe," Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, adding there was "no credible threat at this time".

The World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, two nations that have not engaged in a bilateral series for several years due to strained political relations, are widely regarded as some of the most highly anticipated sporting events globally. Governor Hochul announced in a statement that the New York State Police have been instructed to enhance their enforcement presence, surveillance, and screening procedures for the upcoming tournament.

Also read| 'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
