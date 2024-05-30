‘World Got To Know Mahatma Gandhi From Movie’ PM Modis Comment On Mahatma Gandhi Sparks Row

Row after PM Modi links Mahatma Gandhi's legacy to film. PM Modi sparked controversy after he said, 'no one knew of Mahatma Gandhi globally before a film on the father of the nation was made'. In a TV interview, Modi blamed his predecessors for ignoring India’s cultural heritage and not leveraging Gandhi’s legacy. “Mahatma Gandhi was a noble soul of the world. Was it not our responsibility that in these 75 years people in the world know about Gandhi? No one knew about Gandhi. When the Gandhi film was made, for the first time there was curiosity in the world about him”. The comment immediately started a row, with Congress mocking PM Modi for the comment. In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi for his comment.