Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaires list: World's richest man changed within hours, Mukesh Ambani's net worth dips, world's richest person is..

J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge

From Business Legacy to Bollywood, Actor Rishaab Chauhaan's Journey of Self-Discovery

Nita Football Academy (NFA) Makes History, Qualifies For Coveted Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2024-25

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Security beefed up in New York after....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking: Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine In Front Of Passengers At Amsterdam Airport

Noida: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Noida Society, Video Goes Viral

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can INDIA Bloc Beat BJP In 7th Phase?

10 power foods to pump up your red blood cells

Why did King Chandragupta Maurya marry Helena?

8 nutritious foods to combat thyroid issues

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Shocking: Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine In Front Of Passengers At Amsterdam Airport

Noida: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Noida Society, Video Goes Viral

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can INDIA Bloc Beat BJP In 7th Phase?

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

HomeBusiness

Business

Billionaires list: World's richest man changed within hours, Mukesh Ambani's net worth dips, world's richest person is..

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at number three on the World's Billionaires List.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 30, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

Billionaires list: World's richest man changed within hours, Mukesh Ambani's net worth dips, world's richest person is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

World's Billionaires List saw a major change on Wednesday with the world's richest man losing his top spot. Many billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, saw a dip in their net worths. The net worth of the world's top 10 billionaires declined. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in the world. He has reached the number one position by replacing France's Bernard Arnault. Bezos has a net worth of USD 205 billion, around Rs 1707440 crore. In comparison, the erstwhile no. 1 Arnault has a net worth of USD 203 billion. This is Rs 1690370 crore.

The net worth of India and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has also declined by USD 1.5 billion. The Reliance Industries chairman is at number 12 on the list of the world's richest people with a net worth of USD 110 billion (Rs 916220 crore). Besides, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is at number 13 on this list with a net worth of USD 106 billion (Rs 882900 crore).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at number three on the list with USD 202 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is at fourth place with USD 169 billion, Larry Page (USD 156 billion) is at fifth, Bill Gates (USD 152 billion) is at sixth, Steve Ballmer (USD 148 billion) is at seventh, Sergey Brin (USD 147 billion) is at eighth, Larry Ellison (USD 138 billion) and Warren Buffet (USD 133 billion) are at 9th and 10th places, respectively. 

READ | Mukesh Ambani plans to launch new service, to take on Blinkit, BigBasket, Zepto, Instamart with...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Health insurance rules: IRDAI asks insurers to decide on cashless authorisation within...

Meet Rohan Raja, WWE star, who is set to star in House of The Dragon season 2; know his India connect

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

'Could be due to...': IMD examining data after Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement