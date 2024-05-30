Billionaires list: World's richest man changed within hours, Mukesh Ambani's net worth dips, world's richest person is..

World's Billionaires List saw a major change on Wednesday with the world's richest man losing his top spot. Many billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, saw a dip in their net worths. The net worth of the world's top 10 billionaires declined. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in the world. He has reached the number one position by replacing France's Bernard Arnault. Bezos has a net worth of USD 205 billion, around Rs 1707440 crore. In comparison, the erstwhile no. 1 Arnault has a net worth of USD 203 billion. This is Rs 1690370 crore.

The net worth of India and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has also declined by USD 1.5 billion. The Reliance Industries chairman is at number 12 on the list of the world's richest people with a net worth of USD 110 billion (Rs 916220 crore). Besides, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is at number 13 on this list with a net worth of USD 106 billion (Rs 882900 crore).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at number three on the list with USD 202 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is at fourth place with USD 169 billion, Larry Page (USD 156 billion) is at fifth, Bill Gates (USD 152 billion) is at sixth, Steve Ballmer (USD 148 billion) is at seventh, Sergey Brin (USD 147 billion) is at eighth, Larry Ellison (USD 138 billion) and Warren Buffet (USD 133 billion) are at 9th and 10th places, respectively.

