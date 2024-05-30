Noida: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Noida Society, Video Goes Viral

Huge fire breaks out in Noida's Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100. Visuals of the incident immediately went viral on social media, showing heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society. As per reports, the blaze may have been triggered by a blast in the air conditioner. However, no casualties have been reported yet, and the fire has been extinguished. This incident comes as the Delhi-NCR region is grappling with severe heatwaves and rising temperatures.