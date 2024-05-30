Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3091278
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Noida: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Noida Society, Video Goes Viral

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Huge fire breaks out in Noida's Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100. Visuals of the incident immediately went viral on social media, showing heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society. As per reports, the blaze may have been triggered by a blast in the air conditioner. However, no casualties have been reported yet, and the fire has been extinguished. This incident comes as the Delhi-NCR region is grappling with severe heatwaves and rising temperatures.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'
Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'
AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews