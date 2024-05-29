'Main tujhe...': CSK fan who invaded pitch during IPL 2024 reveals MS Dhoni’s promise

A heartwarming gesture by MS Dhoni garnered widespread praise from cricket fans nationwide when a dedicated supporter overcame obstacles to realize his dream of meeting his idol, MS Dhoni, by invading the pitch.

In a match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans during IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a fan disregarded security protocols and entered the field with the sole purpose of showing his admiration for the esteemed former Indian captain.

This incident occurred after the third umpire overturned a decision of LBW against Dhoni. Despite the urgency of the situation, Dhoni maintained his composure and humorously jogged away as the fan attempted to touch his feet.

Upon reaching Dhoni, the fan managed to touch his feet before the former CSK captain embraced him and exchanged a few words before security guards escorted the fan off the field. Dhoni was observed trying to shield the fan from the guards, displaying his characteristic sportsmanship and empathy. The video capturing this moment quickly gained traction on social media platforms, showcasing the unique bond between players and fans in the world of cricket.

The interaction between MS Dhoni and the pitch invader was initially unclear, but recent revelations shed light on the exchange.

In a widely circulated video on social media, a devoted fan of MS Dhoni was captured expressing his overwhelming emotions after being able to touch the feet of the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman. The fan shared that the former CSK captain was engaging in playful banter as he attempted to evade the fan's attempts to touch his feet.

During their conversation, the fan disclosed to MS Dhoni that he was experiencing breathing difficulties. In a heartwarming gesture, the seasoned cricketer assured the fan that he would cover the expenses for his necessary surgery.

"Mahi bhai ne bola, 'Tujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga, Ghabra Mat. Main Tujhe Kuch Nahi Hone Dunga. Ghabra Mat, Yeh Log Tujhe Kuch Nahi Karenge'. Aur Mere Aankhon Se Toh Aansu Hi Nahi Ruk Rahe The. Mahi Bhai! Isiliye Sab Kehte Hain THALA FOR A REASON," the fan was heard saying in the viral video.

The former captain suffered a knee injury in 2023, and with CSK failing to secure their sixth title, rumors have surfaced that the wicketkeeper-batsman may return for the 2025 edition in hopes of another shot at lifting the trophy. The 42-year-old cricketer has yet to make an official announcement regarding his availability, leaving fans in a state of uncertainty.

