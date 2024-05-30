Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaires list: World's richest man changed within hours, Mukesh Ambani's net worth dips, world's richest person is..

J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge

From Business Legacy to Bollywood, Actor Rishaab Chauhaan's Journey of Self-Discovery

Nita Football Academy (NFA) Makes History, Qualifies For Coveted Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2024-25

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024: Security beefed up in New York after....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking: Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine In Front Of Passengers At Amsterdam Airport

Noida: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Noida Society, Video Goes Viral

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can INDIA Bloc Beat BJP In 7th Phase?

10 power foods to pump up your red blood cells

Why did King Chandragupta Maurya marry Helena?

8 nutritious foods to combat thyroid issues

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Shocking: Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine In Front Of Passengers At Amsterdam Airport

Noida: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire In Noida Society, Video Goes Viral

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can INDIA Bloc Beat BJP In 7th Phase?

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

HomeIndia

India

J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge

A bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu's Akhnoor fell into a gorge.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 30, 2024, 05:37 PM IST

J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge
Source (ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A bus carrying 50 passengers, most of them pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, fell into a gorge in Jammu's Akhnoor. The accident happened on Thursday, May 30, resulting in 21 deaths and 40 injuries. The passengers were headed to the famous Shiv Khori temple in Raesi district.

The accident occurred when the bus skidded off the Jammu-Poonch highway and plunged into the gorge. Officials have indicated that the death toll might rise as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition.

Local residents were the first to respond to the accident, and the local administration soon took over the rescue operations. The Indian Army also mobilized quick reaction medical teams to assist the civil administration.

The incident took place around 12:35 PM, involving a bus with the registration number UP81CT-4058, which was transporting devotees from Kurukshetra, Haryana, to Shivkhori, Pouni. The injured were transported to SDH Akhnoor and GMC Jammu, with seven admitted to SDH Akhnoor and 40 to GMC Jammu. Rescue operations are still ongoing. Further details are awaited.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Health insurance rules: IRDAI asks insurers to decide on cashless authorisation within...

Meet Rohan Raja, WWE star, who is set to star in House of The Dragon season 2; know his India connect

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

'Could be due to...': IMD examining data after Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement