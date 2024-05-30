J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge

A bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu's Akhnoor fell into a gorge.

A bus carrying 50 passengers, most of them pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, fell into a gorge in Jammu's Akhnoor. The accident happened on Thursday, May 30, resulting in 21 deaths and 40 injuries. The passengers were headed to the famous Shiv Khori temple in Raesi district.

The accident occurred when the bus skidded off the Jammu-Poonch highway and plunged into the gorge. Officials have indicated that the death toll might rise as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition.

Local residents were the first to respond to the accident, and the local administration soon took over the rescue operations. The Indian Army also mobilized quick reaction medical teams to assist the civil administration.

The incident took place around 12:35 PM, involving a bus with the registration number UP81CT-4058, which was transporting devotees from Kurukshetra, Haryana, to Shivkhori, Pouni. The injured were transported to SDH Akhnoor and GMC Jammu, with seven admitted to SDH Akhnoor and 40 to GMC Jammu. Rescue operations are still ongoing. Further details are awaited.