Television

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with Mehzabeen Coatwala in first photos after rumoured wedding

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala haven't confirmed their wedding yet.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala/Varinder Chawla Instagram
The popular stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has reportedly tied the knot for the second time with make-up artiste Mehzabeen Coatwala. Though neither of them have confirmed their wedding, their friends and families have shared that Munawar and Mehzabeen married a couple of weeks ago and held a reception in ITC Maratha on Sunday, May 26.

Now, a couple of photos of the rumoured newlyweds is going viral on the internet. The photos, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram account, saw Munawar and Mehzabeen smiling for the cameras and cutting cake. The photos were shared with the caption, "First picture of #MunawarFaruqui & second wife #MehzabeenCoatwala cutting cake after their wedding goes viral."

Munawar is seen wearing a white shirt with a beige-coloured trouser, and Mehzabeen looks beautiful in a lavender suit. It is yet not clear when the picture was taken. It is the second wedding for both of them. The stand-up comedian has a son named Mikel from his first marriage, while the make-up artiste reportedly has a 10-year-old daughter from her first marriage.

Reacting to their first photos after rumoured wedding, netizens shared their best wishes for the couple in the comments section. One of them called them "Best jodi", while another added, "Congratulations on your marriage! Wishing you both a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness."

