Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Ghana man smashes world record by hugging over 1,100 trees in just one hour

This actress, who gave blockbusters, starved to look good, fainted at many events; later was found dead at...

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh operated more than 10 bank accounts: Report

Ambani, Adani, Tata will move to Dubai if…: Economist shares insights on inheritance tax

Cargo plane lands without front wheels in terrifying viral video, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress, who gave blockbusters, starved to look good, fainted at many events; later was found dead at...

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh operated more than 10 bank accounts: Report

Ambani, Adani, Tata will move to Dubai if…: Economist shares insights on inheritance tax

9 films that will make you feel proud as an Indian

10 Indian actresses who were called national crush

Warning signs of thyroid problems that appear on legs, feet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Aavesham OTT release: When, where to watch Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster action comedy

Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls for crticising Heeramandi while praising Bridgerton: ‘Bhansali is selling you a…’

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine, whose debut film flopped, then became top star; temper ruined her career, she's now...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Ghana man smashes world record by hugging over 1,100 trees in just one hour

Abubaker Tahiru, a 29-year-old forestry student from Ghana, has set a new Guinness World Record by hugging the most trees in one hour.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 09, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Abubaker Tahiru, a 29-year-old forestry student and dedicated environmental activist hailing from Ghana, has recently made headlines by shattering a world record for tree hugging. In an awe-inspiring display of devotion to nature, Tahiru embraced an astonishing number of trees within the span of just one hour, earning him a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records hall of fame. The remarkable feat, captured on video and shared by Guinness World Records via Instagram, has since garnered widespread attention and admiration.

Undertaking this extraordinary endeavor while observing the fast of Ramadan added an extra layer of challenge for Tahiru. Reflecting on the experience, he remarked, "Not being able to drink water throughout the attempt posed a significant challenge, especially given the physical exertion required." However, Tahiru also noted that this limitation proved advantageous, eliminating the need for water breaks and allowing him to maintain uninterrupted focus throughout the record-setting endeavor.

The video shared by Guinness World Records showcases Tahiru's remarkable agility and determination as he swiftly embraces tree after tree. Accompanying the footage is a caption declaring Tahiru's accomplishment: "Most trees hugged in one hour (individual) 1,123 by Abubakar Tahiru."

Since its publication on Instagram, the video has amassed over one million views and received more than 28,000 likes, with users from around the world commending Tahiru for his exceptional achievement.

In surpassing the minimum requirement of 700 trees hugged, Tahiru has not only secured his place as a Guinness World Record holder but has also delivered a poignant message about the vital importance of trees in our ecosystem. "Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding," Tahiru expressed. "It's a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation."

Tahiru's journey toward this remarkable achievement is rooted in his upbringing in a farming community in Tepa, Ghana. His passion for nature and conservation led him to pursue a degree in forestry, and he furthered his studies by pursuing a master's degree at Auburn University in Alabama, USA, in 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Tech innovator Khirod Chandra's journey: Revolutionizing financial services and device protection across borders

Anil Ambani’s Rs 96500000000 Reliance deal still waiting for green signal? IRDAI nod awaited as deadline nears

IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joins IIT Bombay, gets job with Rs 70 lakh salary, leaves it to become a…

Meet woman who studied in UK, moved back to India, now leads Rs 15000 crore company as...

Indian-origin man says Apple CEO Tim Cook pushed him...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement