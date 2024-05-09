Viral video: Ghana man smashes world record by hugging over 1,100 trees in just one hour

Abubaker Tahiru, a 29-year-old forestry student from Ghana, has set a new Guinness World Record by hugging the most trees in one hour.

Abubaker Tahiru, a 29-year-old forestry student and dedicated environmental activist hailing from Ghana, has recently made headlines by shattering a world record for tree hugging. In an awe-inspiring display of devotion to nature, Tahiru embraced an astonishing number of trees within the span of just one hour, earning him a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records hall of fame. The remarkable feat, captured on video and shared by Guinness World Records via Instagram, has since garnered widespread attention and admiration.

Undertaking this extraordinary endeavor while observing the fast of Ramadan added an extra layer of challenge for Tahiru. Reflecting on the experience, he remarked, "Not being able to drink water throughout the attempt posed a significant challenge, especially given the physical exertion required." However, Tahiru also noted that this limitation proved advantageous, eliminating the need for water breaks and allowing him to maintain uninterrupted focus throughout the record-setting endeavor.

The video shared by Guinness World Records showcases Tahiru's remarkable agility and determination as he swiftly embraces tree after tree. Accompanying the footage is a caption declaring Tahiru's accomplishment: "Most trees hugged in one hour (individual) 1,123 by Abubakar Tahiru."

Since its publication on Instagram, the video has amassed over one million views and received more than 28,000 likes, with users from around the world commending Tahiru for his exceptional achievement.

In surpassing the minimum requirement of 700 trees hugged, Tahiru has not only secured his place as a Guinness World Record holder but has also delivered a poignant message about the vital importance of trees in our ecosystem. "Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding," Tahiru expressed. "It's a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation."

Tahiru's journey toward this remarkable achievement is rooted in his upbringing in a farming community in Tepa, Ghana. His passion for nature and conservation led him to pursue a degree in forestry, and he furthered his studies by pursuing a master's degree at Auburn University in Alabama, USA, in 2023.