Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh, got first lead role at 57, quit acting to wash utensil in dhaba for Rs 150, now..

This actor quit films after being established and worked at a dhaba, washing utensils for just Rs 150

Imagine making your film debut, after prolonged delay and struggle, in your 30s. And then, having to wait another 24 years before you get your first lead role. This happened with one Bollywood actor. And that is not all, in between all this, he quit the industry to work at a dhaba of all places.

The actor who got his first lead role at 51

Sanjay Mishra was born in 1963 in Bihar’s Darbhanga. After completing his education from Varanasi, Mishra enrolled in the prestigious National School of Drama and graduated from there in 1989. The first few years of his career as a professional actor were full of struggles, with him getting only commercials and small roles in TV shows. He got his first break in a film in 1995 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! He followed it up with roles in Satya and Dil Se, but his breakthrough came with the role of Apple Singh in a TV campaign for the 1999 Cricket World Cup. This led to a supporting role in the sitcom Office Office. Mishra then worked in several comedies, including Golmaal, Bunty Aur Babli, All The Best. In 2014, Mishra got his first lead in the film Ankhon Dekhi.

When Sanjay Mishra quit Bollywood to work at a dhaba

In the 2000s, when Sanjay Mishra’s career was going well and he was working in some big commercial films, the actor faced a tragedy on the personal front. His father passed away leaving him disillusioned. In a subsequent interview with News 18, the actor revealed that at that point, he left his home and travelled to Rishikesh where he worked at a dhaba near the ghats. The actor washed 50 cups every day for a salary of Rs 150. The actor said he did that for his inner peace. He returned to Mumbai and rejoined films a few weeks later.

Sanjay Mishra’s recent career

Over the last few years, Sanjay Mishra has done more films in the lead role. Over the years, he has worked in big-budget films in supporting roles but has also done indie films in lead, including Vadh and Kamyaab, both releasing after 2020. During this time, he has also appeared in supporting roles in films like Bhakshak, Bholaa, Cirkus, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.