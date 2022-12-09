Vadh review: Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta starrer raises important questions, will leave you teary-eyed

File Photo

Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Rajeev Barnwal

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Manav Vig, Saurabh Sachdeva

Rating: 3/5

Release Date: 9th December 2022

Where to Watch: In Cinemas

Synopsis: Vadh depicts the story of a retired middle school teacher Shambhunath Mishra, played by Sanjay Mishra, who becomes a murderer when the situation goes out of hand. Shambhunath Misra lives a lower-middle-class life with his wife Manju Mishra (Neena Gupta), justifies crime by saying that ‘maine hatya nahi vadh kiya hai’ as Prajapati Pandey (portrayed by Saurabh Sachdeva) was harassing him and his family.

Vadh review: The film starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in lead roles, will definitely make you emotional but at the same time, it will raise several questions about laws, our society, and whether can killing be justified. The story of Vadh revolves around a middle-aged schoolmaster Sahmbunath and his wife Manju who struggle to pay the loan that was taken for their son’s education. Now, their son, who is well settled in the US, doesn’t want to repay the loan, and he is least interested in knowing his parents' problems.

Well, soon the emotional family drama leads to a crime when a loan shark harasses Shambhunath and his wife Manju. I got upset while watching the movie, but again a murder can never be justified. The film shows how a man crosses all limits to save his family from people like Prajapati Pandey who are always ready to make lenders' life hell in every possible way.

It how shows how a helpless man becomes fearless when someone tries to hurt his family. Meanwhile, Manav Vig plays a police officer who is trying to hide his own secret. The movie tells the dark sides of our so-called society as it shows how people enjoy and make videos when someone is humiliated publically. The climax will break your heart and may leave you teary-eyed. Though the subject of the film is not new to the audience, I found it fascinating.

Sanjay Mishra’s acting is commendable, he is truly, one of the best actors in the industry. Talking about Neena Gupta and Manav Vig, they never fail to impress us with their acting skills. Saurabh Sachdeva has also done a great job. I can surely say that the cast of the film is amazing.

Vadh final verdict: Honestly, I liked the film and recommend you watch it with your family and loved ones. It will hit the theatres on December 9.