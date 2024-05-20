Twitter
This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

Gadar 2 netted over Rs 526 crore at the domestic box office and was the highest-grossing Hindi film, but just for a day

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 20, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2
Over the last eighty-year history of commercial Hindi cinema, the title of the highest grossing film has changed hands more times than one can count on their fingers. Every few years, inflation and growth in Bollywood’s markets means that the gross earnings of a blockbuster are surpassed by another. Yet, most of these films have managed to last a few months, if not years at the top. There was one film, however, that was the highest-grossing Hindi film for just one day.

The blockbuster that was highest-grossing Hindi film for a day

Gadar 2 marked the comeback of Sunny Deol. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2001 smash hit Gadar was released in 2023. Despite clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Gadar 2 opened to excellent numbers and held strongly after the opening weekend. In the subsequent weeks, Gadar 2 shattered box office records. By the end of its seventh week (day 49), Gadar 2 surpassed Pathaan’s mark to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. The film, which also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Ameesha Patel, and Simrat Kaur, crossed Rs 525 crore net domestic collection that day as opposed to Pathaan’s final mark of Rs 524 crore. However, just the following day – on October 1 – another Shah Rukh Khan film broke that record. Jawan’s earnings reached Rs 525.50 crore that day, surpassing Gadar 2. Jawan eventually ended its run at Rs 582 crore from just the Hindi version.

The controversy behind Jawan’s box office numbers

While Jawan was certified an all-time blockbuster by industry pundits due to its Rs 1100-crore worldwide gross and a domestic net collection of Rs 640 crore, not everyone was convinced. Online, several fans of Sunny Deol claimed that the makers of Jawan had inflated their earnings or used corporate bookings to increase footfalls. Shah Rukh Khan was heavily trolled over these allegations on social media. However, anyone claiming irregularities could not substantiate the claims with any proof. Jawan still remains the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India.

