Bollywood

Meet actress who started career with Ranveer, Deepika, is married to man with Rs 53,800 crore net worth, husband is..

Sharmin Segal has been married to Aman Mehta, the Executive Director for Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a division of Torrent Group, since November 2023. Aman Mehta is the son of billionaire business tycoon Samir Mehta.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 18, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi' was released on May 1 on Netflix and ever since then, Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb, has been grabbing headlines with people mostly criticising her performance in the magnum opus. Many people are unaware that Sharmin Segal belongs to a family of some of the most talented artists. Today, we will tell you a bit more about Sharmin Segal's personal life and family. Let us tell you that Sharmin Segal is married too and her husband Aman Mehta has a net worth of Rs 53,800 crore.

Sharmin Segal, born in 1995, is the daughter of film executive Deepak Segal and film editor Bela Segal. Sharmin Segal's mother is the younger sister of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, making Sharmin his niece. Sharmin's paternal grandfather Mohan Segal also had a 40-year career as a film director. He made films with top stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rekha, Ashok Kumar, Vyjanthymala, Shashi Kapoor, and Manoj Kumar.

Sharmin Segal has been married to Aman Mehta, the Executive Director for Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a division of Torrent Group, since November 2023. Aman Mehta is the son of billionaire business tycoon Samir Mehta. He, along with his brother Sudhir Mehta, heads the Torrent Group, a massive business empire comprising Torrent Pharma, Torrent Power, Torrent Cables, Torrent Gas, and Torrent Diagnostics.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of 2024, Samir Mehta has a whopping net worth of $6.44 billion (Rs 53,800 crore).

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, headed by Aman Mehta, yields revenue of $4.6 billion (Rs 35,000 crore), according to Forbes.

Aman Mehta completed his MBA at Columbia Business School and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston University, US. 

As for Sharmin Segal, the actress entered the film world at the age of 18 when she assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'. She made her debut as a lead actress in the 2019 film 'Malaal'. 'Heeramandi' marked her first OTT appearance. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
