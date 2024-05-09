Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh operated more than 10 bank accounts: Report

In a major revelation, the police have found that Gurucharan Singh was operating more than 10 financial accounts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Gurucharan Singh, who went 'mysteriously' missing, was operating multiple bamk accounts for financial transactions and was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a good financial condition, police sources said.

Following the investigation by Delhi Police, the Special Cell has also started probing the matter simultaneously. 50-year-old Singh is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi and was expected to return to Mumbai. However, the actor has not been heard from since April 22.

Now, in a major revelation, the police have found that Gurucharan Singh was operating more than 10 financial accounts. Official sources said that even though Gurucharan's financial condition was not good, he was operating multiple accounts.

His activities included withdrawing cash through credit cards and paying dues of one card from the other, they said. Singh had last withdrawn Rs 14,000 from an ATM, and there is no information available after that, they said.

During the initial investigation, friends and relatives of the actor told police that Gurucharan was getting close to spirituality and had even put forward the thought of going to the mountains.

The actor was scheduled to reach Mumbai on April 22, but he allegedly misled the person who was supposed to receive him, the police source added. Earlier, the actor's father, deeply distressed, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.

Despite efforts, the 'Sodhi' fame actor has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family.

(With inputs from ANI)

