'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings' bowling consultant, Eric Simons, expressed admiration for the franchise's icon, MS Dhoni, and believes that discussing the veteran's future is unwarranted. CSK's title defense came to an end with a 27-run defeat to RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Speculation was rife about MS Dhoni's potential retirement following the conclusion of CSK's campaign in the Indian Premier League 2024.

During his time as a bowling consultant for the Indian team in 2010, Simons had the opportunity to observe Dhoni in action. Following the match, Simons highlighted the numerous qualities that Dhoni brings to the team. He believes that Dhoni's ability to simplify the game is something that all cricketers should aspire to achieve.

"There are so many memories of MS Dhoni, the knocks that he plays get you out of trouble. I was in the dugout and said it was incredible we are in a situation with our backs against the wall and he is at the wicket you just don't stop believing he can win for you, So I think that is one of the things that he brings to the group is the incredible self-belief. But he has a very simple structure and understanding of the game. I think that's what a lot of cricketers should strive for to, really understand the game and he does and he helps guys with that sort of information and knowledge so it is not to play like MS but understand your game and that's where MS is tremendous," Simons said after the game.

Following a heart-breaking loss for CSK, all attention and cameras were directed towards Dhoni, eagerly awaiting any indication about his future plans. However, the veteran wicketkeeper remained tight-lipped, leaving fans in suspense.

Simons weighed in on the speculation surrounding Dhoni's future and shared his thoughts on what he believes is the standout quality of the experienced finisher.

"But I think anybody wants to speculate about his future, that is crazy. MS knows what he is going to do. I know that this year I have seen him hit the ball from the pre-tournament camp. So he is playing extremely well and he will make the decision. But he is a fantastic guy to be around. He has been fantastic to witness from the days I was with India and now with CSK. He is an incredible cricketer and an incredible individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life. I think in many ways that what he passes on to guys is the incredible self-belief, never say die and a simple understanding of the game of cricket he can put it in simple words and I think that is one of the best things about him," Simons added.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's opponent for the Eliminator match has not yet been determined. The outcome of the matches between Rajasthan Royals and table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, will determine who RCB will face in the Eliminator clash.

