Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Meet man, an Indian, whose family topped list of richest people in the UK with net worth of...

Pune: Tanker explodes in Pimpri Chinchwad, nearby hotels, houses and parked trucks damaged

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Most consecutive wins for RCB in IPL season

Viral Kohli's daughter's name being sold for Rs 8 crore

8 foods that help ease your period cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reveals if she will quit films after winning Lok Sabha elections, calls Bollywood 'jhoothi duniya'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'MS knows what he's going to do': Eric Simons on former CSK captain's future after IPL 2024

Following a heart-breaking loss for CSK, all attention and cameras were directed towards Dhoni, eagerly awaiting any indication about his future plans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 19, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings' bowling consultant, Eric Simons, expressed admiration for the franchise's icon, MS Dhoni, and believes that discussing the veteran's future is unwarranted. CSK's title defense came to an end with a 27-run defeat to RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Speculation was rife about MS Dhoni's potential retirement following the conclusion of CSK's campaign in the Indian Premier League 2024.

During his time as a bowling consultant for the Indian team in 2010, Simons had the opportunity to observe Dhoni in action. Following the match, Simons highlighted the numerous qualities that Dhoni brings to the team. He believes that Dhoni's ability to simplify the game is something that all cricketers should aspire to achieve.

"There are so many memories of MS Dhoni, the knocks that he plays get you out of trouble. I was in the dugout and said it was incredible we are in a situation with our backs against the wall and he is at the wicket you just don't stop believing he can win for you, So I think that is one of the things that he brings to the group is the incredible self-belief. But he has a very simple structure and understanding of the game. I think that's what a lot of cricketers should strive for to, really understand the game and he does and he helps guys with that sort of information and knowledge so it is not to play like MS but understand your game and that's where MS is tremendous," Simons said after the game.

Following a heart-breaking loss for CSK, all attention and cameras were directed towards Dhoni, eagerly awaiting any indication about his future plans. However, the veteran wicketkeeper remained tight-lipped, leaving fans in suspense.

Simons weighed in on the speculation surrounding Dhoni's future and shared his thoughts on what he believes is the standout quality of the experienced finisher.

"But I think anybody wants to speculate about his future, that is crazy. MS knows what he is going to do. I know that this year I have seen him hit the ball from the pre-tournament camp. So he is playing extremely well and he will make the decision. But he is a fantastic guy to be around. He has been fantastic to witness from the days I was with India and now with CSK. He is an incredible cricketer and an incredible individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life. I think in many ways that what he passes on to guys is the incredible self-belief, never say die and a simple understanding of the game of cricket he can put it in simple words and I think that is one of the best things about him," Simons added.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru's opponent for the Eliminator match has not yet been determined. The outcome of the matches between Rajasthan Royals and table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, will determine who RCB will face in the Eliminator clash.

Also read| Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL TV broadcaster for 'breach of privacy'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who once worked for Rs 90 per month, now runs Rs 5000 crore company, his business is…

Meet Indian self-made woman who was once a school teacher, built Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, she owns...

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, was fired within a year, he is now…

Weather update: IMD issues severe heatwave alert for these 6 states, check state-wise forecast

Bombay HC issues 2nd favorable order for Prernaa Arora

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement