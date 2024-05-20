Twitter
Meet IIT graduate, once faced rejection from 75 investors, then built Rs 6700 crore company, he is…

The journey of Pavan Guntupalli is a motivational story of tenacity, willpower, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 20, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image: X/@thefaadguy
The journey of Pavan Guntupalli is a motivational story of tenacity, willpower, and entrepreneurial spirit. Pavan, who is from Telangana, was exposed to trading and computer programming at a young age, which shaped his future endeavours. His academic prowess led him to IIT Kharagpur, India's prestigious institution, where he honed his abilities and knowledge. After obtaining useful experience at Samsung, Pavan had a strong desire to have a big influence. In order to transform intercity logistics through the use of minitrucks, he and his friend Arvind Sanka started a business called "theKarrier." Rapido, a bike taxi service, was founded in 2014 as a result of the reevaluation of their strategy brought about by Pavan's unwavering perseverance in the face of early setbacks.

There were still difficulties since 75 investors at first refused to back Rapido, citing a crowded market controlled by industry titans like Uber and Ola. Never one to back down, Pavan kept going after his dream. Even after the launch of Rapido with a base fare of Rs 15 and Rs 3 per kilometre did not produce the expected results, Pavan remained steadfast.

His perseverance paid off when Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp, became Rapido's first investor in 2016. This was a watershed moment for Rapido, as more investors backed the idea, propelling the company to over 100 cities. The company currently has 7 lakh users, 50,000 captains. The company is valued at $825 million, or more than Rs 6700 crore, according to Tracxn. Notably, the Rapido app has been downloaded by over 50 million users, and significant investments from industry leaders like Swiggy have further fueled the company's growth.

