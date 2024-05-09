Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls for crticising Heeramandi while praising Bridgerton: ‘Bhansali is selling you a…’

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to audience slamming Heeramandi for historical inaccuracies.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi, opened to mixed responses from the audience. While some praised the series, a section of society slammed the series for historical inaccuracies. Now, Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of Fareedan in the series, has slammed the tolls and called them out for their hypocrisy.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about the criticism that Heeramandi is receiving for the historical inaccuracies and asserted that the makers never promised a “history lesson” and that the show is “fictionalised.” The actress said, "When did we ever promise a history lesson? Yes, Heera Mandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you we were delving into history. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist; he has created a world for you. It’s a fictionalized version of what was and view it as just entertainment. He’s selling you a dream; it’s what he’s known for."

The actress further pointed out the hypocrisy of the trolls for slamming Heeramandi and said, "These are the same people who will love Bridgerton." Despite receiving criticism, The show debuted at the number two spot on the platform’s weekly top 10 list for non-English language shows, surpassing several recent international titles. It garnered 4.5 million views, with 33 million accumulated viewership hours.

Heeramandi is a period drama starring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha, with Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman in recurring roles. Set in the backdrop of the Indian independence movement against the British Raj in the 1940s, the series chronicles the lives of tawaifs of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The show was released on Netflix on May 1 and since then, the show has garnered both love and criticism.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.