Passenger labels Air India flight from New York a 'disaster' over poor food and service, video is viral

Recent criticisms have targeted Indian airlines, particularly Air India, for subpar service quality. Food vlogger Akul Dhingra highlighted numerous issues, including damaged amenities and low-quality food, on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Indian airlines are facing mounting criticism over their service quality, with numerous travelers voicing concerns about food standards and hygiene. Among the airlines under scrutiny, Air India has drawn significant attention due to various service-related issues.

The latest controversy emerged after food vlogger Akul Dhingra shared his disheartening experience on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Documenting his journey on Instagram, Dhingra highlighted several problems that marred his flight, including damaged headphone jacks, worn seats, unstable tables, and a malfunctioning entertainment system. He also criticized the low quality of the food served onboard. His post, captioned "My Air India Flight From NY to Delhi Was A Disaster!" has garnered around 1.4 million views and numerous reactions from other disgruntled passengers.

One user echoed Dhingra's sentiments, recounting a similarly unpleasant experience on a recent flight from Toronto to Delhi. "The timing of this video…just had one of the worst flights from Toronto to Delhi last week. Pretty much the same disgusting food which killed my stomach. It’s a 13-hour nightmare and the ticket isn’t cheap. Unbelievable how the airline accepts such substandard service for long-haul flights. PS the salan came straight out of an oil bottle," they wrote.

Other passengers shared additional grievances, including issues with fellow travelers. "I took Air India from Sydney to Frankfurt via Delhi and back. What was worse than no entertainment were the Indian aunties who had no public awareness and were constantly gossiping at their max audible volume throughout the flight," one user remarked.

Some believe the poor service quality is a trade-off for cheaper fares. "Yup! If you want cheap, then you have to suffer. My favorite is Singapore Airlines... a little more expensive but worth every penny! The airplane is so clean, customer service is fabulous, and they even clean the bathrooms multiple times during the flight," another person noted.

However, a few users defended Air India, suggesting that improvements are on the way. "Bro, I have seen reels—they are changing all the seats and entertainment systems slowly. Even the planes are being painted. Just be patient, bro. Agli reel shayad aap tareef wali daal do," one commenter advised.