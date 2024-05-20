Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

Passenger labels Air India flight from New York a 'disaster' over poor food and service, video is viral

Delhi Traffic Police issues special advisory, check routes to avoid from 4 pm to 8 pm today

IIT graduate Indian genius ‘solved’ 161-year old maths mystery, left teaching to become CEO of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh, got first lead role at 57, quit acting to wash utensil in dhaba for Rs 150, now..

7 ways to eat vegetables for breakfast

10 stunning pictures of space released by NASA

8 famous sweets that India has gifted to world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh, got first lead role at 57, quit acting to wash utensil in dhaba for Rs 150, now..

This director stole money, worked in hair salon, later became king of masala films, made a flop Amitabh superstar with..

HomeViral

Viral

Passenger labels Air India flight from New York a 'disaster' over poor food and service, video is viral

Recent criticisms have targeted Indian airlines, particularly Air India, for subpar service quality. Food vlogger Akul Dhingra highlighted numerous issues, including damaged amenities and low-quality food, on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 20, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian airlines are facing mounting criticism over their service quality, with numerous travelers voicing concerns about food standards and hygiene. Among the airlines under scrutiny, Air India has drawn significant attention due to various service-related issues.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akul Dhingra (@akuldhingra)

The latest controversy emerged after food vlogger Akul Dhingra shared his disheartening experience on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Documenting his journey on Instagram, Dhingra highlighted several problems that marred his flight, including damaged headphone jacks, worn seats, unstable tables, and a malfunctioning entertainment system. He also criticized the low quality of the food served onboard. His post, captioned "My Air India Flight From NY to Delhi Was A Disaster!" has garnered around 1.4 million views and numerous reactions from other disgruntled passengers.

One user echoed Dhingra's sentiments, recounting a similarly unpleasant experience on a recent flight from Toronto to Delhi. "The timing of this video…just had one of the worst flights from Toronto to Delhi last week. Pretty much the same disgusting food which killed my stomach. It’s a 13-hour nightmare and the ticket isn’t cheap. Unbelievable how the airline accepts such substandard service for long-haul flights. PS the salan came straight out of an oil bottle," they wrote.

Other passengers shared additional grievances, including issues with fellow travelers. "I took Air India from Sydney to Frankfurt via Delhi and back. What was worse than no entertainment were the Indian aunties who had no public awareness and were constantly gossiping at their max audible volume throughout the flight," one user remarked.

Some believe the poor service quality is a trade-off for cheaper fares. "Yup! If you want cheap, then you have to suffer. My favorite is Singapore Airlines... a little more expensive but worth every penny! The airplane is so clean, customer service is fabulous, and they even clean the bathrooms multiple times during the flight," another person noted.

However, a few users defended Air India, suggesting that improvements are on the way. "Bro, I have seen reels—they are changing all the seats and entertainment systems slowly. Even the planes are being painted. Just be patient, bro. Agli reel shayad aap tareef wali daal do," one commenter advised.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Dejected MS Dhoni leaves field without shaking hands with RCB players after match - Watch

Hansal Mehta reacts to Sahara Group calling his series Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga 'abusive act, cheap publicity'

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who is set to work in India's most expensive film, started career with superhit TV show, then gave..

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL TV broadcaster for 'breach of privacy'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement