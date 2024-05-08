Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

Meet man who was fired by Tesla, later hired by Meta for whopping Rs 4 crore package, he work as...

Jyothi Saree Mandir: Weaving a Legacy of Silk Sarees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

Meet man who was fired by Tesla, later hired by Meta for whopping Rs 4 crore package, he work as...

Homemade drinks to treat fatty liver and boost liver health 

8 tasty and healthy alternatives to ice-cream

Top milk producing states in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage plans at The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘mujhe zor se…’

Not Shahid, Kareena, but these actors were Imtiaz Ali's original choices for Jab We Met, director says 'I owe it to...'

SS Rajamouli says he spent zero money to promote this blockbuster: ‘We just used our brains to…’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage plans at The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘mujhe zor se…’

Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her marriage plans on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 08, 2024, 04:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Sonakshi Sinha on The Great Indian Kapil Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kapil Sharma is all set to host the Heeramandi cast at his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show in the latest episode. The makers of the show recently released a teaser from the episode in which Sonakshi Sinha could be seen revealing her marriage plans. 

The teaser of the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show gives a glimpse into the Heeramandi cast enjoying an evening full of laughter at Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, having gol gappes and revealing some secrets from the sets of Heeramandi. In the episode, Krushna Abhishek was also seen taking a dig at Sunil Grover while making fun of him going out of the show and him being his replacement. Richa Chadha was also seen leaving everyone surprised after she revealed that she took 99 retakes for a scene in Heeramandi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Not only this, Kapil Sharma was seen teasing Sonakshi Sinha about marriage. The host was seen giving an example of how Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani got married recently to which she replied, "Jale pe namak chirak rahe ho. Woh janta hei mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni he (You are rubbing salt in my wounds because he knows how badly I want to get married)."

Sharing the teaser of the show, Netflix wrote, "The beauties of Heeramandi are here to laugh along with the beast of comedy, are you ready for this royal comedy affair? Don't forget to watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8pm only on Netflix."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi and released on Netflix on May 1. The series explores the cultural setting of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Pratibha Ranta, Sharmin Segal, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha among others in key roles and has released on Netflix. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Google Wallet launched in India, to help users to store...

Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 saree is copied from Deepika Padukone, says Reddit: 'Sabyasachi has to stop...'

Meet 16-year-old actress, ranked most popular celeb in India, beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Alia, Deepika, Heeramandi cast

Delhi LG recommends NIA probe against CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement