Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage plans at The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘mujhe zor se…’

Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on her marriage plans on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kapil Sharma is all set to host the Heeramandi cast at his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show in the latest episode. The makers of the show recently released a teaser from the episode in which Sonakshi Sinha could be seen revealing her marriage plans.

The teaser of the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show gives a glimpse into the Heeramandi cast enjoying an evening full of laughter at Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, having gol gappes and revealing some secrets from the sets of Heeramandi. In the episode, Krushna Abhishek was also seen taking a dig at Sunil Grover while making fun of him going out of the show and him being his replacement. Richa Chadha was also seen leaving everyone surprised after she revealed that she took 99 retakes for a scene in Heeramandi.

Not only this, Kapil Sharma was seen teasing Sonakshi Sinha about marriage. The host was seen giving an example of how Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani got married recently to which she replied, "Jale pe namak chirak rahe ho. Woh janta hei mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni he (You are rubbing salt in my wounds because he knows how badly I want to get married)."

Sharing the teaser of the show, Netflix wrote, "The beauties of Heeramandi are here to laugh along with the beast of comedy, are you ready for this royal comedy affair? Don't forget to watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8pm only on Netflix."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi and released on Netflix on May 1. The series explores the cultural setting of Heeramandi, a district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Pratibha Ranta, Sharmin Segal, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha among others in key roles and has released on Netflix.

