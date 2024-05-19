Twitter
Television

Krishna Shroff says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be her 'big introduction', reveals family's reaction: 'They are...'

Tiger Shroff's sister and Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff says that a lot of people don't know her, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will give her a big introduction to a wider audience.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 19, 2024, 06:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff is geared up for making her big on-screen debut with stunt-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Tiger Shroff's sister and Jackie Shroff's darling daughter will be seen facing her worst fears in Romania along with 12 other contestants. Before heading for the shoot of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, Krishna joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. 

Krishna believes that a lot of people don't much about her individual personality, and Khatron Ke Khiladi will be a perfect platform for her to introduce herself to a bigger audience. She says, "I'm excited for people to just see me, who I am. A lot of people don't really know me yet. This is my big introduction to the world. I'm looking forward to connecting with a wider audience, and just helping someone to be inspired or be someone's motivation through this." 

Krishna admits that every person who becomes a part of the show wishes to be recognised, "Everyone is doing it (the show) for some form of recognition. But beyond that, I need to continue to help and inspire my certain fan following, admirers, who are following my journey, as far as I remember. They always wanted to see more of me, they wanted me to be out there. So, a major chunk of my journey will be for them."  

Krishna reveals the family's reaction and did she received any tips from them, including Tiger and Jackie. Calling herself the 'black sheep' of the family, she asserts, "I don't think anyone can give you tips, or prepare you for this. The family is just being nothing, but supportive. They're still in shock for a little bit. But, I've always been the black sheep of the family. I always do things, that are outside the box." 

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Krishna will compete with Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, and Niyati Fatnani. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be telecast on Colors. 

