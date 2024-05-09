Twitter
Alia Bhatt's biggest flop was filmmaker's 15 years old dream, had ensemble cast, made director quit films, earned...

Alia Bhatt-starrer Kalank was made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crores, and it only grossed Rs 146 crores worldwide.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 09, 2024, 10:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alia Bhatt in Kalank
Alia Bhatt is the new-age superstar who has shattered many norms and didn't fall prey to the debate of nepotism- thanks to her impressive acting chops. In 12 years, Alia proved herself time and again and has given some fine performances in films including Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, here we will discuss her biggest flop. 

This film was made on a huge scale, was led by an ensemble cast, and was produced by someone who's extremely close to the actress. This period romantic drama film was expected to break records and set new benchmarks. However, the movie became one of the biggest disasters of that year, and the actress' biggest flop. 

Alia Bhatt's biggest flop is...

Kalank, the 2019, Abhishek Varman-directed film starred Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. As per reports, the concept of Kalank was conceived by Karan Johar and his father Yash Johar about 15 years prior to its release (in 2004). With Kalank, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were paired opposite after 21 years since Mahaanta (1996).  

Kalank was released in cinemas on April 17, 2019, with mixed to negative reviews. Critics praised its soundtrack, cinematography, production design, costumes and performances of the ensemble cast, but criticised its direction, story, sloppy screenplay and length. The film took a bumper opening, collecting Rs 21.60 crore on Wednesday, but the film crashed on the second day, collecting Rs 11.45 crore on Thursday, Rs 11.60 crore on Friday, Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.63 crore on Sunday. Made on the reported budget of Rs 150 crores, the film grossed Rs 146 crores in its lifetime, becoming one of the biggest box office flops of Dharma Productions, Alia, and Varun. 

The original cast of Kalank

Reportedly, Karan wanted to direct Kalank in 2003 and names of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol were considered as leads of the film. It was also reported that Amitabh Bachchan was approached to play Balraj Chaudhary. However, after his father, Yash's death, Karan didn't have the courage to revive the project for the next 15 years. When Kalank was revived, Sridevi was signed to play a prominent role, but due to her sudden death Madhuri Dixit was replaced and Janhvi made the official announcement of Madhuri taking up the role in Kalank. Similarly, for Satya's role, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prachi Desai were reportedly considered, and then Sonakshi was signed for the character. 

The effect of Kalank's failure

After Kalank flopped, director Abhishek Varman has not directed any films for five years. Kalank was Abhishek's second film after the blockbuster 2 States (2014). Since Kalank, Abhishek vanished from films, and he's not even active on social media. It was also reported that after Kalank's debacle, Karan put his dream project Takht on an indefinite hold.

