Cargo plane lands without front wheels in terrifying viral video, watch

A viral video capturing a Boeing 767 landing without its front landing gear after a malfunction during a Paris to Istanbul flight has sparked concern.

A terrifying video depicting a Boeing 767 making a precarious landing without its front landing gear has sent shockwaves across social media platforms. The dramatic incident unfolded during the cargo plane's journey from Paris to Istanbul when its landing gear failed to deploy.

According to reports from Turkey's transport ministry, the aircraft, which belonged to FedEx Express, successfully managed to touch down on the runway without causing any casualties. The heart-stopping footage, now circulating widely online, captures the moment the plane lands on its fuselage, with sparks flying as it skids along the tarmac.

The Independent shared the gripping video on its Instagram page, detailing the harrowing ordeal faced by the FedEx Express crew. Following technical difficulties mid-flight, the pilot swiftly alerted airport authorities and skillfully executed the landing maneuver, albeit without the assistance of the front landing gear. Consequently, the runway was temporarily closed to assess the situation.

The video has prompted a flurry of reactions from concerned viewers, with many expressing apprehension over aviation safety. One Instagram user lamented, "Boeing just makes unsafe and disposable planes now. Sad to see how low this company has fallen," echoing sentiments of unease surrounding Boeing's recent track record.

Indeed, the aviation giant is currently under intense scrutiny from both the media and regulatory bodies following a string of incidents involving its aircraft. The focus on safety protocols and aircraft reliability has been amplified in light of this latest incident involving a Boeing 767 freighter, which was nearing its 10th year of service.

The Boeing 767 model, commonly utilized for cargo transportation due to its spacious interior, is now the subject of investigation by authorities. FedEx Express has affirmed its cooperation with the ongoing inquiry, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of its operations amidst this unsettling event.