Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

Nia Sharma lost her father ahead of Father's Day when she was just 14 years old.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 20, 2024, 09:36 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma, one of the most popular actresses in India, has had an impressive journey in the industry. Despite being called the ugliest celebrity at one point, she proved everyone wrong by being ranked 3rd in 2016 and 2nd in 2017 on the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by the British newspaper Eastern Eye, beating stars like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

However, her journey from a middle-class family to becoming one of the most popular TV actresses has not been easy. Her father died when she was just 14 years old during her board exams, ahead of Father’s Day. Despite so many difficulties, she never gave up.

Let’s take a look at her journey:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

When her father died:

In an interview, Nia talked about her father and shared that he died when she was just 14. While speaking to Zoom TV, she called that time ‘the toughest phase of her lie’. She said, “The toughest period for him has been the struggle to teach me mathematics. He always prayed that I score good marks but I never did (laughs). You can never count the sacrifices our parents have made for us. He did his best to give us the education. I miss all the family vacations he took us on.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Mother went against everyone

She added, “When my father passed away, I was 14-year-old. There were many years of struggle. There was a lot of frustration. My brother took up a job early and young so that he can support us. So when I learn what people say about me, it doesn’t affect me at all because I know what sacrifices my mother has made for us. She doesn’t have a friend. She doesn’t have anybody. My mom left all our relatives in Delhi and focused on my brother and me. She has just told me, ‘As long as you are correct, do whatever you want. Wear whatever you want, danke ki chot pe pehno’.”

Begged for money:

Once, Nia Sharma talked about her struggles days and revealed she had to beg for money, she would stand outside the studio for her own money. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Nia recalled and said “You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

'Beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Nia Sharma was ranked No. 3 in 2016 and No. 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by the British newspaper Eastern Eye. In 2020, she was also ranked No. 2 in The Times Most Desirable Women on TV list.

