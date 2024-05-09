Aavesham OTT release: When, where to watch Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster action comedy

Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster action comedy, Aavesham, gets a digital release

Fahadh Faasil impressed the fans with his recent release Aavesham. The Malayalam action comedy won several hearts and emerged to be a blockbuster. Now, the makers have finally announced the digital release of the film, however, there's a catch.

On Thursday, Prime Video took to its Instagram and sharing the poster of Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham, the OTT giant wrote, "College, gangsters, mayhem, and a whole lot of unexpected! #AaveshamOnPrime, watch now." However, there's a twist. The film is available to watch on the platform only in Malayalam and the Hindi version of the film is yet to come.

Netizens expressed their excitement in the comment section and also demanded that the other versions of the film be released soon. One of the comments read, "Finally! was waiting for this for so long." Another wrote, "Hindi version of the film when?" Another user commented, "The film is (fire emoji)."

Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham turned theaters into stadiums and became yet another highest-grossing films in the industry. Helmed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also starred Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Midhutty among others. Produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under the banners Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Made in Rs 30 crore, the film collected Rs 149.6 crore worldwide.

Talking about working in Aavesham, Fahadh Faasil said, "Playing the flamboyant and unusual character of Ranga in Aavesham has been a complete riot. It is an unconventional film with a compelling storyline and characters that bring the story to life in a way that you can’t stop watching until the very end. The love that the film has been receiving at the box office is a testament to the appreciation of the audience and critics alike."

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil will be next seen reprising his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule which also stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna among others. Helmed by Sukumar, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15.

