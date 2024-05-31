Twitter
Cricket

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

The game will serve as the preparation for the T20 extravaganza for both teams.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 31, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Admiring the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India's captain Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of his team quickly adapting to the pitch and conditions before their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on June 5.

To prepare for the upcoming tournament, Rohit and his team will have the opportunity to assess the pitch and overall conditions during a warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday. This match serves as India's only training opportunity before the ICC marquee event.

The warm-up match holds significance for India as their matches will commence at 10:30 AM local time, requiring players to adjust to daytime matches after competing under lights in the IPL for the past two months.

Live Streaming Details

When to watch live streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches?

The India vs Bangladesh warm-up game of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 8:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, June 1.

Where will be India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh warm-up game of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

Where to watch live streaming of India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Also read| How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
