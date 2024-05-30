Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ropes in man who worked in Avengers Endgame, Avatar, Black Panther 2, The Batman; he is...

Haisu Wang, who has worked in Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has designed a key element in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin’s upcoming sci-fi adventure film, is being billed as the biggest Indian film ever made. Boasting of a budget of Rs 600 crore, it is the most expensive film ever made. The cost includes expenditure on CGI and VFX but the film also has a lot of practical effects and world-building. One of the biggest attractions of the film is the recently-unveiled futuristic car Bujji, which has been built from scratch for the film. The man who designed the concept of the car is someone who has Hollywood’s biggest films as his credentials - international concept designer Haisu Wang.

Globally celebrated for his contribution to some of the biggest films of all time, including Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Haisu Wang’s extensive experience in international blockbuster films has brought a unique creative vision to Bujji, while pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling.

Opening up about his experience of working on Bujji, Haisu Wang shared a picture of the futuristic vehicle on his social media handle and wrote, “Incredible engineering work. Not often to see a hubless wheel vehicle driving on the road (and off-road!) Glad to be the concept designer of ‘Bujji’ A vehicle and character from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Thanks Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt Chalasani for offering this opportunity to work with the talented filmmakers in India.”

Interestingly, the creation of Bujji began when director Nag Ashwin tweeted to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. In response, Anand Mahindra activated his team and connected the filmmaker with Jayem Automotives in Coimbatore, to help bring this futuristic vehicle to life.

Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle hits the screens on June 27.