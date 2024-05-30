Twitter
Bollywood

'Karwali bezzati?': Vijay Varma mocks ex-FTII chief Gajendra Chauhan after he says 'proud' of Payal Kapadia's Cannes win

Vijay Varma took to Instagram and mocked ex-FTII chief Gajendra Chauhan after his 'feels proud' comment on Payal Kapadia's Cannes win.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Karwali bezzati?': Vijay Varma mocks ex-FTII chief Gajendra Chauhan after he says 'proud' of Payal Kapadia's Cannes win
Vijay Varma-Payal Kapadia-Gajendra Chauhan
Bollywood star Vijay Varma mocked Gajendra Chauhan after he said he feels proud that Payal Kapadia was FTII’s student when he was the chief. The actor took to Instagram and shared the meme which read ‘karwali bezzati?’

Sharing a news article, the actor wrote, “sir ye chup rehne ka time tha.” Payal Kapadia, who made everyone proud as she became the first Indian to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 for her film All We Imagine as Light, was disciplined for protesting against Chauhan's appointment as FTII chairman.

Recently, Gajendra, while speaking to the Times Now, said, “I would just like to say, we are all very proud of her. I’d like to congratulate her on her achievement.” Addressing her opposition to his appointment as FTII chairman in 2015, the actor-turned-politician added, “There is a vast difference between being talented and being disciplined. Talent is all very fine but being disciplined is also very important.”

Chauhan said he isn't sure if Payal Kapadia's name is in the chargesheet against about 35 students, he said, "I don’t remember correctly if her name was on the chargesheet. But a large group of students had held and confined, actually hijacked, the then-FTII director Prashant Pathrabe. He was diabetic and was held against his will for 12–14 hours."

In 2015, Payal Kapadia and other students protested Gajendra Chauhan’s appointment as FTII chairman, believing he lacked the necessary qualifications. Payal boycotted classes, leading to the loss of her scholarship. However, when her short film "Afternoon Clouds" was selected for the Cannes International Festival, FTII reversed its stance and chose to support her.

An FIR was filed against Payal Kapadia and 34 other students for holding FTII director Prashant Pathrabe captive in his office. The protest, led by Payal, was against Pathrabe's decision to assess incomplete projects of the 2008 batch students.

