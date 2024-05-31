Twitter
Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora 'respectfully' part ways? Here's what we know

According to reports, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have chosen to part ways after a long relationship.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2024, 02:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Maliaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often shared pictures from their vacation together on Instagram and grabbed headlines with their relationship. However, now, according to reports, the actor have now parted ways. 

A source told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The source further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship rumors began back in 2018 when they made an appearance at a fashion show together. Later, on Malaika’s 45th birthday, the couple confirmed their union on social media. During Arjun’s Koffee With Karan appearance, too, The actor spoke in detail about his love life and his plans to take their relationship to the next level. However, no if the reports are to be believed, the couple is not together anymore. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, though Arjun Kapoor last few films failed to perform well at the box office, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie will see him as the antagonist, locking horns with Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with others in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 15.

