Bollywood

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

In the new series, Bad Cop, Anurag Kashyap plays a menacing villain Kazbe, who crosses paths with an honest cop, Karan, and what follows form the rest of the plot.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap loves playing baddie on-screen, and he returns in his favourite avatar in a new web series- Bad Cop. On Friday, Disneyplus Hotstar dropped the upcoming show's teaser, leaving netizens and the audience intrigued for more. The short teaser introduces us to a ruthless, no-nonsense villain Kazbe (Anurag), and an honest cop Karan (Gulshan Deviah). The series is based on a classic cop vs villain story, blended with some unpredictable twists and turns. 

Hotstar Specials Bad Cop is directed by Aditya Datt and adapted by Rensil D’Silva, it introduces Anurag Kashyap as the quirky, charming and deadly villain, Kazbe and Gulshan Devaiah as Karan a daunting and daring cop, the series also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role, Anurag Kashyap said, “I have created a lot of characters that are gore, quirky, dark and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn’t think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious and a quintessential villain. I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own. Being directed by Aditya Datt was a great experience and collaborating with partners like Disney+ Hotstar and Fremantle India was incredible."

Talking about his role, Gulshan Devaiah said, “I had a lot of fun working on Bad Cop because it's an out-and-out entertainer. I am excited because it's a very different kind of role for me. I played a different cop in another show as Devilal, but here it's more like a massy-entertaining kind of cop. I was familiar with Aditya Datt’s style since I had worked with him before, he is very straightforward and wants to make an entertaining, cool show that people will enjoy. The action was a bit tough, particularly the running, which challenged me because I'm not used to doing action and I'm not physically built for it." The official trailer of Bad Cop will be out soon, and the series will premiere on Disneyplus Hotstar.

Read: This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

