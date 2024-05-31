Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, here’s why

Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Ruki Sukhi Roti' will melt your heart, watch

Pune Porsche Crash: Father, grandfather of minor accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

This actress gave no hits in 9 years, no Bollywood releases in 5 years, charges Rs 40 crore per film, net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, here’s why

Viral video: Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Ruki Sukhi Roti' will melt your heart, watch

World's 10 highest mountains

Players of Team India who are debuting for the T20 2024 World Cup

Diabetes in men: 5 early warnings you shouldn't ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

This actress gave no hits in 9 years, no Bollywood releases in 5 years, charges Rs 40 crore per film, net worth is..

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora 'respectfully' part ways? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, here’s why

DGCA on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India for inordinate delay of at least two international flights and failure to take due care of passengers.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 31, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, here’s why
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday issued a show cause notice to Air India for inordinate delay of at least two international flights and failure to take due care of passengers.

The regulator mentioned about the inordinate delay of two international flights -- AI 183 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 30 and AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco on May 24.

Both flights were delayed and passengers were put to discomfort due to insufficient cooling in the cabin. Further, repeated incidents of passengers being put to discomfort by Air India in violation of DGCA norms have come to the notice of the regulator, as per the show cause notice.

The regulator also noted that Air India is "time and again failing in taking due care of passengers", and not complying with its provisions related to 'facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights".

"Air India is hereby called upon to show cause as to why enforcement action shall not be initiated against the airline," for the violations, the regulator said.

An official said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took cognisance of the flight delays and inconvenience caused to passengers, following which the DGCA issued the show cause notice. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Delhi court seeks ED's response on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea, next hearing on...

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Centre starts granting citizenship under CAA in these three states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement