How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9. This clash between the two Asian heavyweights is a rare occurrence, as they do not engage in bilateral series. The Asia Cup and ICC events are the only platforms where fans get to witness these teams go head-to-head.

In T20 World Cups, India has historically dominated Pakistan, winning seven out of eight matches. However, Pakistan showed their prowess in the last two encounters. They secured a remarkable 10-wicket victory over India in the T20 World Cup 2021 and came close to another win in the 2022 edition, only to be thwarted by Virat Kohli's exceptional performance.

Both India and Pakistan find themselves in the same group for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. To advance to the Super 8s, they must secure a top-two finish in a group that also includes Ireland, Canada, and the USA. While these teams have the potential to cause upsets, India and Pakistan are expected to progress if they showcase their best cricket abilities.

In the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, there is a possibility of a highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the semifinals, assuming both teams qualify for the Super 8s. India and Pakistan will be placed in separate groups during the Super 8s stage. The winner of Group A will be paired with the winner of Group C, along with the runners-up of Groups B and D. Conversely, the runners-up of Group A will be matched with the runner-up of Group C, as well as the winners of Groups B and D.

It is expected that India will dominate Group A and potentially be grouped with Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in Group 1. Meanwhile, Pakistan may find themselves alongside England, West Indies, and South Africa in Group 2.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. If India secures the top spot in their group, they could potentially face Pakistan in the semifinals, as England is likely to lead Group 2. Pakistan, West Indies, and South Africa will be competing for the second spot, and if Pakistan manages to secure that position, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan semifinal will be set. This exciting match is scheduled to take place on June 26 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

