Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor'

Pune Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

Ranbir Kapoor rejected these three films which made Ranveer Singh superstar, two of them earned over Rs 150 crore

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor'

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH look to regain winning momentum against LSG

Pune Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, key candidates, past election results

5 effective home remedies for sore throat

6 Japanese techniques to improve focus

Low-sodium vegetables to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Ranbir Kapoor rejected these three films which made Ranveer Singh superstar, two of them earned over Rs 150 crore

Did Ranveer Singh delete wedding photos with Deepika Padukone from his Instagram? Here's the truth

SS Rajamouli's Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR to have grand re-release, here's how you can watch the blockbuster again

HomeIndia

India

BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, 'successor'

The surprise decision comes on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the country.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 07, 2024, 10:43 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday night said she is divesting her nephew Akash Anand of his responsibilities as the party's national co-ordinator and her "successor". Announcing it on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".

She said her brother and Akash's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before. The surprise decision comes on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the country.

 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READHaryana Political Crisis: Will 3 independent MLAs support withdrawal impact the present Nayab Saini led-BJP government?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Musk wants billionaire Warren Buffett to invest in Tesla

After India, Japan now reacts to US President Biden's 'xenophobia' comments, calls them...

Vivek Agnihotri slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi after Pakistani doctor criticises it: 'Bollywood has this...'

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Watch: Shekhar Suman joins BJP amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says 'many things in life...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement