Climate Change: These cities, including two in India, may sink due to rise in sea levels, check full list

If cities begin to submerge, it will trigger large-scale migrations, presenting new challenges

Thailand's capital, Bangkok, is facing a significant threat of submersion. The city might need to relocate its capital in the future due to the rising sea levels caused by climate change. Various estimates indicate that coastal areas of Bangkok could be underwater by the end of this century.

This alarming situation is not unique to Bangkok. Climate change poses similar threats to many cities worldwide, including Kolkata and Mumbai in India.

Climate Change officials claim that our planet is already 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the average temperature, and immediate action is needed to reduce this temperature.

According to media reports, Bangkok is not the only city at risk. By 2050, several other cities might also face submersion, including Savannah and New Orleans in the US, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Venice in Italy, Basrah in Iraq, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands. This widespread risk is a direct result of climate change.

Global warming, a major contributor to climate change, is leading to more frequent natural disasters such as severe floods, droughts, cyclones, heatwaves, and earthquakes.

